Cardi B donates $100,000 to her former Bronx middle school

Rapper Cardi B visited her former middle school in the Bronx and left a hefty donation for the arts.

On Tuesday, the Grammy award-winning rapper surprised students gathered in the auditorium at IS 232 in Morris Heights. As she walked down the aisle the stunned children broke into applause. She then gave a speech to the students about the impact of her experience at the school.

Cardi also surprised the students and IS 232 Principal Desiree Resto by pledging $100,000 to fund arts programming at her alma mater.

Following her announcement, the Bronx native answered questions from students and took a group photo with students and school staff.

On Wednesday, Cardi posted a video of her visit and said she intended to surprise students earlier but had to delay her visit because of COVID-19. She said she would be visiting other schools in Brooklyn and Queens and would soon be announcing a secret project she has been working on for the last two years.

She added that she hopes her donation “can help create an amazing after-school program that will help kids stay out the streets or a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something that they can take with them through LIFE.”