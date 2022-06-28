Cardi B announces new song dropping Friday

Cardi B. [Source: abc NEWS]

New music from Cardi B is on the horizon.

The rapper, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that her new song, “Hot S—,” will be released on July 1.

“My new single ‘Hot S—‘ available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1,” Cardi announced, sharing a 15-second teaser clip that showed an aerial view of a city and the rapper atop a skyscraper.

The announcement comes ahead of Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to the Grammy-winning “Invasion of Privacy,” which was released in 2018.

Since then, she has released a string of collaborations, including 2020’s Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP.” Earlier this year she appeared on the remix to Summer Walker and SZA’s “No Love.”

Last year, Cardi B also dropped her latest hit song, “Up.”