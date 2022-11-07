Captain America and Bucky Are About to Go to War - Again

[Source: CBR]

After defying Steve Rogers’ wishes, Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier is set up to fight his friend in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6.

Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes find themselves on opposite sides in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty.

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and illustrated by Carmen Carnero, the series’ fifth issue ended with Bucky going against Steve and killing the Revolution, one of the five members of the Outer Circle.

When Steve stood in Bucky’s way, he was shot by his friend through the shoulder, the bullet killing the Revolution behind him.

In a preview for Sentinel of Liberty #6, Captain America and the Winter Soldier are poised to battle each other once again.

The Outer Circle has manipulated Bucky since he was a child, and are partially responsible for his transformation into the Winter Soldier, so he could carry out acts for the Outer Circle as one of their Starpoint pawns without ever knowing it. “The Outer Circle took everything from me.

Before I even knew I had it,” Bucky tells Steve in the preview. Killing the Revolution allows for Bucky to join the Outer Circle, which is a part of his plan to destroy the villainous group from within.

Steve does not agree with standing aside and leaving Bucky to join the Circle, however. Despite the fact that Bucky shot him in the shoulder and shoots at his feet to keep him back, Steve insists that they leave the Circle’s Shadow Capital headquarters together.

The preview ends with the two moving to fight one another, their final words shown starting off with Steve saying, “I’m not leaving you behind, Bucky. Never again.” Bucky responds, “And I’m not leaving this place, Steve.”