Cannon Reveals Ex Carey Is Still His “Fantasy Love”

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. [Source: ENews]

Nick Cannon still believes he and Mariah Carey could belong together.

In a recent podcast, the rapper took a deep dive into his relationship history, and admitted there’s one person he’d love to reconcile with if given the chance: his ex-wife Mariah.

Although he said that he “truly respects” her current romance with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who she’s been dating since 2019, Nick still looks back at his time with Mariah as a total fairytale. “The dude is amazing with my kids and we have family gatherings and things together so I truly respect it,” he said in a July 12 episode of The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. “But come on, that’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody that I will always love.”

The Masked Singer host admitted, “I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah.”

While he still has love for his ex-wife, Nick understands that it’s a relationship that might be better left in the past.

“It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'” he said. “But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

In the end, Nick said it summed up his feelings for Mariah perfectly, saying she’ll “always be my baby.”

Nick and Mariah were married for six years after having tied the knot in 2008. The pair—who share their 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe together—announced their split in 2014, before officially filing for divorce the following year.