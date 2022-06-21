C4 subtitle problems breached licence conditions

[Source: BBC News]

Channel 4 breached its broadcast licence conditions after viewers had to go weeks without subtitles, signing or audio description, Ofcom has found.

The media watchdog said the channel missed its subtitles quota on Freesat for 2021, after a fire at a broadcast centre affected services last autumn.

Channel 4 said it was “very disappointed with Ofcom’s decision and will review its findings carefully.

“We would like to apologise once again to our audiences for the disruption.”

The channel’s statement added that since “the catastrophic incident last September… we have implemented a number of new systems and processes to avoid a serious incident in the future.”

Channel 4 had breached another condition of its licence by failing to effectively communicate with affected audiences.

No information about the outage was given to viewers for 12 days.

Ofcom described Channel 4’s communication with audiences during the incident as “severely lacking”. The BBC has asked Channel 4 for comment.

Access services are relied on by millions of people to watch and listen to television, including those who are deaf, have hearing loss, are blind or partially sighted.

Ofcom also conducted a broader review of the incident last autumn, which has highlighted an urgent need for all broadcasters to improve and audit their disaster recovery plans.