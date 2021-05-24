Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan film to have a ‘decent’ opening weekend

It’s the OG cons versus the new generation. Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, will hit the screens on November 19.

After Sooryavanshi brought back the audience to the theatres, the trade is quite positive about the return of cinema halls after almost two years. In the first 12 days, Sooryvanshi earned Rs 159.65 crore. Bunty Aur Babli 2’s box office collection might affect the upcoming releases.

Nevertheless, there’s a certain magic around Saif and Rani that has persisted since their Hum Tum days, which is expected to pull the audience to the theatres to watch the film. The first film, starring Abhishek and Rani, saw the two cons running helter-skelter, while DCP Dashrath (played by Amitabh Bachchan) chased them. It became a hit for its rollercoaster story, choice of songs, as well as the chemistry between the leads.

Article continues after advertisement

Trade analyst and producer Girish Johar is sure that the second film would have a ‘decent’ opening weekend, despite the pandemic. “We are slowly limping back to normalcy, coming out of the pandemic, with the vaccination going in higher and the norms are being relaxed. Having seen that and the previous films (BellBottom, Sooryavanshi) also doing sufficiently well at the box office, I believe that the chance of Bunty Aur Babli 2 to do well is pretty much high at the box office. It all depends on the content, and how it is received, the reviews and feedback. Having said that, the trailer has generated much curiosity, and the first Bunty Aur Babli did pretty well.”

Will Abhishek Bachchan’s absence reduce the footfall? “Saif Ali Khan is a very good actor and has a lot of fan following, and they are introducing two new characters and the trailer has also been well-received. I am expecting a decent start at the box office,” he says.

However, Johar notes that there are still state-level restrictions, owing to the pandemic. “Some cinemas are still not functioning at full capacity. Despite that, it is a very upmarket film targeting the youth as well as grade A cities of the country, Delhi, Bombay, Hyderabad—the top metro cities. The screens are not decided, so we still need to make a guess. The capacities are not at their optimum level and are not at the earlier level. It will be a double shot in the dark (to make a guess). I am pretty confident that it will have a good weekend at the box office.”

In the trailer, the OG Bunty and Babli go up against the new generation, and much chaos ensues. Rani has kept up with her bright and eccentric outfits from the first film, cashing in on the wave of nostalgia.