BTS’ RM duets with Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak on his ‘Indigo’ album

BTS member RM has released a solo album, “Indigo,” featuring collaborations with Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Mahalia and more.

A teaser video for “Indigo,” was released this week, with RM calling the album “the last archive of my twenties.”

Tablo of Epik High, Colde, and Paul Blanco also feature on the 10-track album.

“Indigo” is RM’s solo debut. It follows two mixtapes he has previously released.

In July, fellow BTS member J-hope released his own debut solo album “Jack In The Box.” BTS member Jungkook debuted a new solo single of his own called “Dreamers.”

Coming up, all seven members of BTS will fulfill military duties in accordance with South Korean law. The seven members are expected to fulfill their duties and reunite as a group by 2025.