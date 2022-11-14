BTS’ RM announces new album Indigo; to release on December 2 [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Pop Titans BTS’ RM will release his first official solo album Indigo on December 2. RM delivered the news by revealing the name of his new album with a mood cut on his Instagram on Thursday.

BIGHIT MUSIC also made the announcement via global fandom life platform Weverse.

Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary.

The album will present a different charm of RM with various featured artists.

In a note on Weverse, RM wrote in Korean, “Hello, finally because of all of you, my 1st solo album is releasing I’ve worked diligently to prepare for four years.

The image is a mood cut and not the jacket (photo). It’s very different from my previous work.

Fun friends are also included in here as well please take good care of me until 12/2.”