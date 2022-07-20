BTS officially appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Pop titans BTS were officially appointed by the Bid Committee of World Expo 2030 Busan as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.

The appointment ceremony was held at HYBE headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, today.

During the appointment ceremony, BTS received the plaques for their official appointment as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Han Duk Soo and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Chey Tae Won, who are the co-chairs of the Bid Committee, as well as Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong Joon, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park, and more.

To fulfill their responsibilities as ambassadors, BTS will participate in various promotional activities such as holding the Global Busan Concert in October in efforts to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

RM of BTS said, “We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

Starting with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will carry out various ambassador activities.”

He added, “We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

Prime Minister Han Duk Soo said, “I want to express my gratitude to BTS, the beloved global stars who have gladly accepted the ambassadorship for World Expo 2030 Busan.

The most essential part to our success would be the support from Korean citizens as well as the global community. We believe that BTS will take the most pivotal role during the process.

With the support from BTS and our people, we will be able to achieve our goal. ”

KCCI Chairman Chey Tae Won said, “We’ve got a thousand troops on our side. At the end of last year, BTS’ online concert was attended by ARMY from 197 countries/regions, more than the number of Member States of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which is 170. We are excited to see how BTS’ participation will affect the World Expo 2030 bid.”

Mayor of Busan Park Heong Joon said, “(Hosting World Expo 2030 Busan) will further the national interests and become a great driving force for balanced national development. BTS are preparing for the Global Busan Concert in October. Through the concert, I firmly believe that millions and billions of fans from all over the world will also support the bid for World Expo 2030 Busan.”

HYBE CEO Jiwon Park said, “This is a meaningful opportunity for BTS and HYBE to contribute to the nation’s bid for World Expo 2030. HYBE will fully support the artists with their ambassador activities and development of Busan Metropolitan City and local pop culture.”