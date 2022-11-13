BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

South Korean juggernaut group BTS’ youngest member Jungkook will reportedly perform at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the singer will also be lending his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming World Cup, which he would be performing at the opening ceremony later this month.

Jungkook is also an official promoter of The Goal of the Century – a global sustainability initiative by Hyundai Motors in partnership with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – along with his fellow BTS members. However, it is still uncertain whether the entire group will arrive for FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, the same day as the kick-off game of the tournament with a match between Qatar and Ecuador.

FIFA has released four separate official songs for this edition of this year’s World Cup. The tracks are: Hayya Hayya by Cardona, Davido, and Aisha, Arhbo, The World Is Yours To Take by Lil Baby, and Light The Sky by Balqees, Manal, Rahma Riad and Nora Fatehi.