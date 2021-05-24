BTS and Taylor Swift take top awards

BTS were the big winners at Sunday’s American Music Awards, picking up three prizes including artist of the year.

The South Korean band also won best pop group for the third year in a row, and best pop song for their chart-topping dance anthem, Butter.

“This whole thing is a miracle,” said singer RM. “Seriously, we’ll never take this for granted.”

Taylor Swift won best female pop artist for the sixth time, also taking home best pop album for Evermore.

Those two prizes brought Swift’s total tally of American Music Awards to 34, extending her lead as the artist with the most wins. Michael Jackson is in second place with 26 wins.

She also previously won artist of the decade in 2019.

Accepting the best pop album prize on Sunday, the star described Evermore as the “adventurous, fun younger sister” to her lockdown album Folklore, which won album of the year at the Grammys in March.

The star also thanked fans for their support, saying: “I’m so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine.”

Unlike most award shows, the winners of the American Music Awards are chosen entirely by fans’ votes.