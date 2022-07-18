Brodie Kane on joining the army, Richie McCaw, media and dealing with trolls

Brodie Kane during the Black Clash at Bay Oval. [Source: NZ Herald]

Broadcaster Brodie Kane has built a hugely successful career in the media over the past 15 years.

In 2020 she left mainstream media to start her own company, Brodie Kane Media, where she hosts the very popular The Girls Uninterrupted and Kiwi Yarns podcasts, and produces two other podcasts, Three Gals One Beehive, and Out the Gayte.

Before that she had an extensive career in radio and television where she hosted The Hits Breakfast show in Christchurch and worked at TVNZ for five years as a sports presenter on Breakfast, a roving reporter on Seven Sharp, an investigative reporter on Fair Go, and associate producer on Q+A. And last month she was runner-up in the latest edition of Dancing with the Stars.

In this episode we talk about why she started her own media company, Proud Mary and her journey to the final of Dancing with the Stars, her Club Lifesaving days with Lisa Carrington, a few embarrassing episodes with Richie McCaw, lessons from four years in the army, the horrible side of fame, managing your brand and much more.