Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims

Eyewitnesses told the BBC they heard 12 gunshots during the shooting on Railton Road, Brixton. [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London.

Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday.

His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte who represents heavyweight Dillian Whyte, PA Media agency reports.

Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias da Silva, 23, also died after he was knocked off his moped during the chase.

No arrests have been made.

Speaking to Globo, nursing technician Rosângela Messias de Sousa, 46, said she “went into despair, screamed, fainted” after learning about the death of her son.

“It’s very sad, my heart is bleeding. It hurts everything,” she said, adding that her son had moved to London to work.

Detectives believe Mr Scott got out of the car after it crashed with the moped and other vehicles before he was chased by another man and fatally shot.

The gunman is then thought to have gotten back into his car and fled the area. Police said he was still being hunted for.

The killings are the latest in a spate of gun attacks in the capital, including a triple shooting in Ilford, east London, on 25 October where Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped under the name Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, who used the name Shifty, both died.

In September another rapper, Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, known as M Lo, was shot in Kensington High Street, and on the final day of the Notting Hill Carnival in August, Takayo Nembhard, known as TKorStretch, was fatally stabbed.