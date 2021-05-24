Home

Britney Spears thanks lawyer for 'turning her life around'

TVNZ
February 4, 2022 10:45 am

Britney Spears has thanked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for “turning [her] life around.”

The 40-year old pop star was locked in a conservatorship governed by her family from 2008 until 2021 and took to Instagram to thank her lawyer after he helped her regain control of her multi-million dollar fortune.

Alongside a photo of the pair wearing pink outfits for a lunch date, she wrote: “This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead. We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!! Pssss Mathew Rosengart… I simply adore you!!!!”(sic)

When the conservatorship was terminated by a Los Angeles court back in November, former federal prosecutor Rosengart called it a “monumental day” for the Stronger hitmaker.

He said in a statement: “It was a monumental day for Britney Spears. We have a safety net in place for Britney both on the personal side and on the financial side. But Britney, as of today, is a free woman and she’s an independent woman. And the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney.”

Prior to the termination of the conservatorship – which gave the singer’s father Jamie Spears extensive control over various aspects of her life – she spoke to an LA court over the phone, branding the arrangement as “abusive.”

Spears said: “I think this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t think I can live a full life. I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel alone.

“I want to be able to get married [to fiance Sam Asghari] and have a baby… but I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail.”

