Britney Spears shared chilling claims about voice messages posted online

Britney Spears. [Source: CBS News]

Britney Spears appeared to open up about her conservatorship this week, sharing new details in an alleged voice note posted to Twitter that was quickly made private. The 22-minute-long audio, however, was captured by several online publications.

In the recording, Spears says she has been offered several opportunities, including an interview with Oprah, to share her story. But she said that she hasn’t shared openly because she was “scared of the judgment.”

The arrangement, which put her father, Jamie Spears, and outside parties in control of her financial and health decisions, began in 2008 after the then-25-year-old Spears purportedly began struggling with mental health issues.

She began her legal battle to end the conservatorship in 2020. Speaking in court, Spears made the case against the conservatorship, saying it was abusive, and she was forced to work. She also made other allegations, like that her conservators prevented her from getting pregnant by forcing her to use an IUD for contraception.

In 2021, a judge allowed her to hire her own legal counsel. After hiring attorney Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, her father was removed as conservator. When Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship in September 2021, his attorney said in a statement that “Mr Spears loves his daughter” and was doing what was in her best interests, “whether as a conservator or her father.”

The conservatorship was terminated in 2021, giving her freedom over her medical decisions, estate and finances for the first time in over a decade. Spears has posted frequently about the situation on social media and has also spoken negatively about her family members and their involvement in the conservatorship.

Spears said in the recording she didn’t know what she did to deserve this punishment. “You have to understand none of it made sense to me,” she said.

She said the conservatorship started after she spoke to a doctor in a British accent as he was prescribing medication to her.

Her mom told her people were coming over to her house to talk to her and they should go to a hotel, she said, but she didn’t know what that meant.

She claimed a SWAT team came into her home, with helicopters circling above, and she was taken away on a gurney.

She said the main thing she remembers when the conservatorship started was her dad’s control. “He loved to control everything I did. I remember the first day he said, ‘I’m Britney Spears and I’m calling the shots,'” she said.

In the recording, Spears alleged that she was forced to work, something she also alleged in court when fighting to end the conservatorship. She put out several albums, and tours and started doing a residency in Las Vegas. She said in the recording her performances were “horrible” and she was like a “robot.”