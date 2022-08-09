Britney Spears addresses Kevin Federline's claims

[Source: CNN]

Britney Spears is saddened by her ex-husband’s recent comments about her relationship with their teenage sons.

In an Instagram story posted to her verified account over the weekend, the singer responded to Kevin Federline’s comments in an interview with the Daily Mail in which he said their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have opted to not see their mother, partly because of her social media posts.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Spears’ post read “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything.”

“Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can,” she added. “Have a good day folks!!!”

According to Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now.”

“It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her,” he reportedly said. “They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Federline, who talked to the publication along with his current wife Victoria, said he has apologized to the boys for the partially nude selfies their mother has posted on Instagram on occasion. (Spears has typically obscured parts of her body with emojis or posed away from the camera in these photos.)

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,'” Federline told the publication. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

In his own Instagram story post, Asghari, took exception to that.

“To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich (sic) is quite modest these days,” Asghari wrote.

“There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” Asghari continued. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Federline, a former dancer, also showed support for his former father-in-law, Jamie Spears, who was locked in a contentions court case with his daughter that she ultimately won over her being under legal conservatorship for 13 years.

“I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives, Especially if that’s what the boys wanted,” Federline said. “I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”

In a longer post on her Instagram account aimed at addressing Federline’s interview, Spears wrote “During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years … I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!!”