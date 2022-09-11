British cultural giants join tributes to 'inspirational' Queen Elizabeth II

Dame Helen Mirren and Sir David Attenborough meeting the Queen in 2014 [Source: PA Media via BBC]

The biggest names in British music, film and television have united to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sir Elton John wrote that she was “an inspiring presence to be around”.

Sir Paul McCartney posted simply: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live The King.”

Actress Dame Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for playing the monarch in the 2006 film The Queen, wrote that she was “proud to be an Elizabethan”.

Dame Helen, who also starred in a Platinum Jubilee pageant this summer, added: “We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Many of the cultural figures paying tribute had met, performed for and been honoured by Elizabeth II.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber was among the performers at a star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert in June. He wrote that the Queen had “been the constant anchor of not just Britain and her beloved Commonwealth, but an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service”.

Singer Dame Shirley Bassey noted how the monarch had “remained steadfast, dignified, inspirational”, adding: “Her courage was mighty, her example iconic.”