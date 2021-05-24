Brit Awards 2022

The 2022 Brit Awards take place at the O2 Arena on Tuesday night, with Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz leading the nominations.

All four artists are up for the night’s biggest prizes – artist and album of the year – alongside Sam Fender.

The ceremony is being hosted for the first time by comedian Mo Gilligan, who takes over from Jack Whitehall.

“I’m still pinching myself,” says the star, who first tweeted about his ambitions to helm the show in 2011.

“I don’t know who’s won what – or even who’s nominated for what! There might even be a little surprise performance. I don’t know just yet.”

All will be revealed when the show starts at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday. It will be broadcast live on ITV, and on YouTube for viewers outside the UK.