Brit Awards 2022: Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave nominated in gender-neutral awards

When the Brit Awards announced they would scrap the gendered categories that separate male and female talent last month, there were fears it would result in women being overlooked.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said she was “concerned” about female representation, while Piers Morgan called the move “woke garbage”.

But the first nominations under the new system actually deliver the most female nominees in more than a decade, with Adele, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa all in the running for multiple prizes.

Adele ties with Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave for the most nominations. They receive four apiece, and all feature in the prestigious best album and best British artist categories.

Sam Fender completes the shortlist for those awards, and picks up a third citation for best rock artist. Rap newcomer Central Cee also achieves three nominations, including best new artist.

Little Mix, who this year became the first female act to win best British group, are in the running for that prize once again.

Their competition includes Coldplay, who receive a record ninth nomination in the category (they’ve won four times) alongside grime act D-Block Europe and two female-fronted bands, Wolf Alice and London Grammar.

And Abba seal their triumphant return by being shortlisted for best international band.