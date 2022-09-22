Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Cast as Fiyero in Wicked Movies

Jonathan Bailey. [Photo Credit: ENews]

Good news! The Wicked movies have officially found their Fiyero in Bridgerton leading man Jonathan Bailey. See how the actor, Ariana Grande and more reacted to the casting news.

Dearest readers, the Wicked movies have officially found their Fiyero.

Director Jon M. Chu confirmed on Sept. 21 that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of the beloved musical, joining the likes of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Bailey—who is best known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s Bridgerton—subtly celebrated booking the role on Instagram, captioning a post on Sept. 21, “Dancing through,” complete with a fitting green heart emoji.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the award-winning musical, Wicked follows the friendship of the Wicked Witch of the West (Elphaba) and Glinda the Good Witch before the events of The Wizard of Oz.

Part of that backstory includes a years-long love triangle between the women and Fiyero, a prince and fellow student at their school Shiz University.

In addition to being a star of the small screen, Bailey also has several theater credits to his name. He even took home an Olivier Award (the U.K.’s equivalent to the Tony Awards) for his role as Jamie in the 2018 West End Revival of Company.

Grande shared her love for the actor on her Instagram story, writing, “OH WHAT A CELEBRATION WE’LL HAVE TODAY. We are so excited for you to join us over here in Oz @jbayleaf!!!!!!”

Erivo also posted a photo featuring herself, Grande and Bailey, captioned with several Wicked-related emojis.

Back in February, Erivo gave E! News an exclusive update on the films, which are currently in production, at the 2022 SAG Awards.

“Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship,” she said on the red carpet. “Because we know that it’s a sisterhood. We both want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another.”

Wicked’s big screen adaptation will be split into two films, with the first set to be released in December 2024, followed by the second in 2025.