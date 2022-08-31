Brahmastra’s advance booking commences in the USA

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The industry and moviegoers have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this superhero saga has generated tremendous excitement thanks to the casting of real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the super-hit song ‘Kesariya’, VFX and mythological connection.

As a result, the trade expects it to emerge as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022.

Yesterday, that is, on August 29, the advance booking of Brahmastra was thrown open in the USA.

A video was posted by 20th Century Studios’ YouTube Channel which showed Ranbir Kapoor announcing it.

As expected, fans went into overdrive on social media over this development.

Bollywood Hungama scanned the popular ticketing website Fandango and found out that the ticket sales of Brahmastra have commenced in more than 200 theatres across the country for both Hindi and Telugu versions.

The film has got a sufficient number of shows in the IMAX screens as well.

Besides, the tickets for the 3D shows are also being sold.

What’s also interesting is that while Brahmastra will be released on September 9, in the USA, the shows will start from 5:00 pm onwards on Thursday, September 8.

The industry expects these paid previews to get a good response, considering the excitement.

In fact, this has also raised hopes that even in India, Dharma Productions and Star Studios might hold paid previews from the evening of September 8.

A clearer picture regarding this will emerge in a few days.

Sources in the exhibition sector, meanwhile, have told Bollywood Hungama that in India, the advance booking is expected to commence on Friday, September 2.

The ticket sales in other overseas territories will also start at around the same time.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It is the first part of a trilogy and the makers have revealed that they hope to make many more films belonging to the AstraVerse.