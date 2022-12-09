Brahmastra emerges as Google’s top trending movie in India for 2022

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

If 2021 saw people taking their first guarded steps into a post-pandemic era, 2022 marked the year we bounced back stronger in many ways.

In this journey, Search helped people find a world of information – be it questions on everyday interests, new passions, or more intricate topics.

As the year comes to a close, Google India today announced the ‘Year in Search 2022’ results, looking back at the moments that captivated India’s interest in 2022 across a broad range of topics.

Unlike last year, theatrical releases took a lead in 2022 with popular films across languages, including pan-India films, dominating the list. Hindi film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 secured top spots in overall trending searches and trending movie searches; the films also made it to the top global trending movie searches. Trending movies in India included Hindi films The Kashmir Files, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Drishyam 2, Telugu films RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, Tamil film Vikram, Kannada film Kantara, with the lone English film in the list being Thor: Love and Thunder.

In 2022, India recorded all-time high search moments in cricket and football, celebrated diversity in film and sport, rediscovered fun experiences in the outside world, while also asking questions about global and local news events, emerging concepts in tech and finance, and helpful government schemes.

People leaned into their love for sport and entertainment like never before with our ambitious films, mesmerizing songs, and engaging matches shaping global trends this year.