Bollywood actress caught up in a 'gifts scandal'

Jacqueline Fernandez [Source: BBC]

A court in India is due to rule on Tuesday on the bail petition of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a case of money laundering.

The 37-year-old actress is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes.

It has accused her of financial misdemeanour and wants her in custody.

Fernandez’ lawyer Prashant Patil denies the charges and insists there is no legal case against her.