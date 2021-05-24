Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Bob Dylan sells his master recordings to Sony Music

| @BBCWorld
January 25, 2022 9:58 am
[Source: BBC]

Bob Dylan has sold the master recordings to his entire back catalogue to Sony Music, in the industry’s latest blockbuster music acquisition.

The deal, completed last July, includes everything from classic 1960s albums like Blonde On Blonde, up to his latest release, 2020’s Rough And Rowdy Ways.

Billboard magazine says the catalogue is worth about $200m (£149m), based on annual revenues of roughly $16m (£12m).

Article continues after advertisement

Dylan previously sold his publishing to Universal Music for a reported $400m.

That deal covered the rights to Dylan’s lyrics and compositions, which Sony had previously administered outside the US.

But the label has fought to retain the rights to Dylan’s recordings, including 39 studio albums, 16 “bootleg” compilations of outtakes, and unreleased material which could be compiled and issued in the future.

The 80-year-old has also extended his recording contract with Sony’s Columbia Records imprint, promising “multiple future new releases”, the label said in a press release.

One of rock’s most influential and ground-breaking artists, Dylan’s body of work made him the first songwriter to be awarded the Nobel prize in literature in 2016, and he has sold more than 125m records worldwide.

Born Robert Zimmerman in Minnesota, the star emerged from New York City’s Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s, with a blend of folk music, protest songs and psychedelic poetry that saw him become a counter-cultural icon around the world.

His self-titled debut album was released by Columbia in 1962, and his work went on to influence major artists including David Bowie and The Beatles.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.