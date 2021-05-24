Black Panther Wakanda Forever to restart production soon

Production was initially to have restarted last week but was delayed after several cast and crew members, including actor Lupita Nyong’o, tested positive for COVID-19.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will resume production from next week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Letitia Wright, who suffered injuries during an accident on the film’s set in August last year, has recovered and reached Atlanta to shoot for the movie again.

Production was initially to have restarted last week but was delayed after several cast and crew members, including actor Lupita Nyong’o, tested positive for COVID-19, the outlet reported. In August last year, Wright suffered an injury while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston.

Though the team filmed as much as they could without Wright while she continued to heal at her home in London, the production was eventually suspended in November.