Entertainment

‘Black Adam,’ with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M

Associated Press

October 25, 2022 1:05 pm

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Black Adam." [Photo Credit: AP Entertainment]

Warner Bros.′ “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen.

“Black Adam” was a $200-million bid to upset the power balance in a DC Extended Universe dominated by the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman. The $67 million debut fell well shy of that stratosphere, even with the considerable draw of Johnson acting in his first superhero movie. Still, “Black Adam” managed the highest opening weekend since “Thor: Love and Thunder” debuted with $143 million in July.

“Black Adam,” which stars Johnson as an ancient Egyptian summoned to the modern day, was notably hobbled by poor reviews (40% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). Moviegoers were kinder, giving the film a B+ CinemaScore. It collected $73 million internationally for a $140 million global haul.

Article continues after advertisement

“Black Adam” took a circuitous route to reach theatres. The character had originally been planned to launch as a villain in 2019′s “Shazam!” before executives pivoted to give Black Adam a standalone feature. The goofier “Shazam!,” which cost closer to $100 million to make, opened with $53.5 million in ticket sales and wound up an over-achieving success with $366 million worldwide.

The stakes were higher for “Black Adam,” though. While promoting the film, Johnson hasn’t been shy about his desire to follow up “Black Adam” with a showdown with Superman. But whether the receipts for “Black Adam” are enough to warrant that remains unclear. Under new leadership, Warner Bros. is overhauling its approach to DC Comics adaptations.

Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros., celebrated the results as a personal best for Johnson outside of the “Fast & Furious” films, and a PG-13 film with a broad-based appeal that audiences responded to better than critics. Still, it’s a time of transition for Warner Bros.′ reorganizing the DC unit as the studio seeks more Marvel-sized successes. Next on tap is “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in March.

“It’s all about making good movies. It’s all about finding the right scripts,” said Goldstein. “Our studio is definitely going through a major revamping of our production leadership and style and approach. I think that we’ll be able to crack this nut. We’re definitely focused on doing that.”

Earlier this month, Universal’s R-rated “Bros,” an LGBTQ milestone in the genre, debuted with a disappointing $4.8 million. “Ticket to Paradise” had a notable advantage in its two stars, and appealed particularly to older audiences; 64% of ticket buyers were 35 and up, the studio said.

“It became an event film for all audiences this weekend but especially for older audiences that can be difficult to get into theatres,” said Jim Orr, head of distribution for Universal. “We all know this is a demographic group that doesn’t exactly run out to see films opening weekend. That gives us great encouragement for the weeks and months ahead.”

Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for data firm Comscore, noted it was the first weekend with a $65 million opener and more than $100 million in overall domestic ticket sales since July. That was owed largely to star power, he said, in the appeal of both “Ticket to Paradise” and “Black Adam” with Johnson.

“He was the engine that really drove this box office despite some headwinds in terms of the DC brand and this not being as known a character,” said Dergarabedian. “This is a very strong starting point for Dwayne Johnson in the mix of DC Comics. He’s like a box-office supercharger. Forty-per cent Rotten Tomatoes, but people just want to see Dwayne Johnson on the big screen because he is bigger than life.”

Last week’s top film, “Halloween Ends,” dropped massively in its second weekend. The Universal horror sequel, which was simultaneously released on Peacock, declined 80% with $8 million. Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures’ “Smile,” continued to defy the typical declines for horror releases. With $8.4 million in its fourth week of release, “Smile” came in third and boosted its overall domestic sales to $84.3 million.

As more acclaimed awards contenders land in theatres, Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin” started its run with one of the best per-theatre averages of the year. The Martin McDonagh drama, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, opened with $181,000 in four theatres for a per-theatre average of $45,250. For A24, Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun,” starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio as a father and daughter on vacation, also debuted solidly in four theatres, with a $16,589 per-theatre average.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Black Adam,” $67 million.

2. “Ticket to Paradise,” $16.3 million.

3. “Smile,” $8.4 million

4. “Halloween Ends,” $8 million.

5. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” $4.2 million.

6. “The Woman King,” $1.9 million.

7. “Terrifier 2,” $1.9 million.

8. “Don’t Worry Darling,” $880,000.

9. “Amsterdam,” $811,000.

10. “Triangle of Sadness,” $600,000.

Heavy rain and flash flood warning remains in force

Expensive travel for medical services no longer a problem

Political party leaders extends Diwali greetings

Police reminds Fijians to remain vigilant this Diwali

Celebrate Diwali in spirit of oneness and multiculturalism

New government station to benefit villagers

High hopes for the Adi Nadroga/Navosa committee

Hearing for former MP continues

Westpac donates food hampers

Heavy rain warning issued

FRCS works on new plan

‘Black Adam,’ with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M

At least three Palestinians killed in Israeli raids on Nablus

Aussies keep the faith for must-win match

Westham defeats Bournemouth

US charges alleged Chinese spies in telecoms probe case

Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

Two killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman also killed

Kendall With Caitlyn Supports Boyfriend Devin Booker at NBA Game

Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech in midst of Kanye West controversy

Russia reinforcing occupied southern city

Tonga secures quarter-final spot

Depp to tour UK with The Hollywood Vampires next summer

Indians celebrate Rishi Sunak’s rise to UK PM

Future looks bright for Fijiana

England excited for quarter-final match

Rain ends South Africa and Zimbabwe match

Pacific Games spots up for grabs in Melanesian Cup

Brazil politician throws grenades at police in Rio de Janeiro state

First leg of senior league play-off in Labasa

Former MP’s family home is situated at Waidracia

Australia and NZ edge towards Super Rugby resolution

Celebrate the Festival of Lights in a clean and safe way: Nand

Student 'anti-cheating' exam hats go viral

Labasa vendors celebrate Diwali

Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

Beware of misleading ads: Consumer Council

Kyiv denounces Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims

Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

Dyer apologizes, Cocagi in, Radradra out

It is a special Diwali: PM

Heavy rain alert in place for Fiji group

Former MP re-examined in court

We have to focus on ourselves: Bati interim coach

Jodie Whittaker's regeneration reveals a new Doctor

Kohli lost for words after win over Pakistan

FTUC trial vacated

Psychologists and counsellors play a critical role in FCS

India celebrates Diwali with a dazzling display of lights

Russian fighter plane crashes in Siberian city of Irkutsk

Cruise ships likely reason for dolphin behaviour changes

Abduction allegation false: COMPOL

Boris Johnson pulls out of U.K. prime minister race

FNU to host Virtual Open Days

M3GAN,’ the next generation of creepy doll movies, is not playing around

Hurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast

Avengers Assemble Alpha Trailer Teases a Staggering Defeat Dealt by Mephisto

Rishi Sunak enters race to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister

Blood cancer is common in males according to CWM study

Eye out on discipline: Kamikamica

Producing home grown players vital

PALM scheme designed for mutual benefits

Hurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast

Star performance for Luai, To’o in Samoa’s win

We will not fundraise to support the party: Tawaivuna

Last-day for Diwali preparations

Fijians urged to be cautious

COMPOL attends INTERPOL General Assembly

Kohli inspires India to victory over arch-rivals

Armstrong’s goal holds Arsenal

Producers suffer as streaming giants stop buying direct-to-OTT films

Xi Jinping announces third term in power and new top team

Scotland next for Bati

Acceptance for cancer patients still an issue: Dr. Acharya

Futsal turfs to be constructed

Firework imports a challenge

Three from Pool C advance to RWC quarters

Deo urges Fijians to celebrate environment-friendly Diwali

Big win for England, quarter-final fixtures confirmed

Salman Khan down with Dengue, Karan Johar takes over Bigg Boss

Iran protests: Huge rally in Berlin in support

Nasinu proposes option of 11 DPL teams

Eating habits contribute to increase in import bill

History for Italy

Strong cooperation needed to combat transnational crime

Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast

Mental health is crucial for soldiers: Nand

Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars

In ‘Good Nurse,’ a serial killer exposes health care system

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson hold talks as ex-chancellor leads PM race

Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister

Massive Russian strikes target energy grid: Zelensky

Pleasant birthday gift for centurion Mata

Nayacalevu scores in Toulon’s victory

India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war

DWZ bags four as Kiwis make quarters

Man arrested for tendering counterfeit note

Breast cancer cases could be genetically inherited

Spain and Colombia in FIFA U17 semis

Plans to certify RFMF Blackrock camp

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

Winning start for England and NZ

Forest shocks Liverpool

PRF and WRF prepare for cyclone season

Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

The mysterious exit of China's former leader from party congress

Panel discussion to highlight childcare support challenges

Alex Turner on the Arctic Monkeys' musical evolution

Bati keeps World Cup chances alive

World Cup over for Fijiana

Wellington breaks 22-year drought

Filmmakers shoot movie at football stadium

Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video

Police Blue scoops back-to-back title

Rishi Sunak leading race to be prime minister

NZ dismantles Scotland

Seasonal work improves livelihood: Kumar

Centrecom plans to open in Vanua Levu

Rabuka dismisses race-based politics claim

We may be our own enemy: Serevi

Seahawks win leg four and Series title

Women Fishers Market day to boost fisherwomen

Karawalevu savors selection

Batibasaga scores as Australia advances to RWC quarter-final

Druavesi golf tournament returns

Police Blue to face Army in Super 7s final

Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Captain’s call prompted Sims to play in World Cup

Series Cup semi-finalists confirmed

Centrecom opens in Nadi, more employment opportunities

Fiji’s forestry sector thrives

Children not allowed to purchase fireworks: NFA

Marist celebrates Deans victory; OBs to sponsor tutors for players

Ronaldo must face consequences, says Erik ten Hag

Women’s Cup semi-finalists locked in

Hacker who stole singer's unreleased music is jailed

Netflix adds disclaimer under The Crown's trailer for series five

Former president ordered to testify to January 6 committee

Man dies in tragic house fire

Fake notes in circulation

Ukraine war: US and Russian defence ministers discuss Ukraine in rare talks

Jazz pianist wins Scottish Album of the Year award

Fiji-Australia strengthen bilateral ties

Prepare for adverse weather conditions

No excuses says Seruvakula

TikTok denies it could be used to track US citizens

Australia rakes up big win over Scotland

Toloi blessed to be a Bati

Ireland and Zimbabwe book spot in Super 12

Tonga Tala dominates PacificAus Sports Series

India fines tech giant $161m for unfair practices

Sekran scoops top award

Bulitavu tells all about race-based politics

Police Blue sends early warning

PSRU wins Police IDC

Giant fuel fire engulfs Mexico railway and homes

Fiji conducts free and fair elections: Marles

SOE clarifies placement of campaign materials

FCCC to review current interim taxi fare

Final cane payment made

France treading with caution for Fiji

Empowering women has positive flow on effects: Clement

COVID-19 is still a global health emergency, WHO says

Recognizing tourism workers critical

Insurance to improve financial resilience and security of Fijians

Return to traditional foods: Tubuna

FRA concerned with driver behaviour

Dozens killed in Chad after protesters demand civilian rule

Three Fijians in Reds squad for Japan tour

FEO welcomes IFES CEO Visit

Viral cattle disease sends rumours flying in India

Fiji Pearls finish 5th

Painless breast lumps need urgent attention

Six months in jail for those bursting firecrackers on Diwali

Upsets at Super 7s series

Fiji-Australia remain great friends: Marles

New declaration to amplify pacific voices on climate emergency

Crucial match for Bati

Australian author guest speaker at WIB Awards

Marvel's Wolverine Reportedly Slated for Release in 2023

Iran sending personnel to Crimea to help Russian forces use Iranian-made drones

Indonesia bans all syrup, liquid medicines after 99 child deaths

Alex Hales warns England not to take Afghanistan lightly at T20 World Cup

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault court case

Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardi celebrate 2-year anniversary

NYC’ plays like a companion to Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer show

Black Adam Threatens Superman in New Meta Promo Video

Heavy rain to impact water supply in Tamavua

Hundreds expected for Suva seawall clean-up

Leadership training for senior police officers

Entrepreneurs anticipate more market-day initiatives

Lack of knowledge on pap smear

Korbin Sims in Bati squad for Italy

Pressure on Leeds boss after loss

Win needed tomorrow for the Fijiana

Nasinu looks to the future with optimism

Russia’s nuclear power exercise concerns Australia

West and North records COVID-19 cases