Black Adam Threatens Superman in New Meta Promo Video

[Source: CBR.com]

Posted to Twitter in a final push before the film hits theaters, the video takes the form of a text message group chat between Black Adam and Superman.

Black Adam sends three green jewel emojis, telling Superman it’s another “rock” that can “kick his ass” in a meta-reference to Dwayne Johnson’s wrestling persona.

Superman, exasperated, then tells the anti-hero they need to talk before Hawkman enters the chat and the video ends.

Article continues after advertisement

The tease of a conversation between the two powerful characters and the abrupt end to the video as Hawkman arrives may signal a future promo of this kind, possibly setting up a Superman cameo in Black Adam.

The end of the video certainly seems to indicate that Black Adam and Superman will meet up at some point.

And the Man of Steel logo also further confirms Warner Bros.

Discovery wants to bring Henry Cavill’s Superman back to the DCEU.

While all signs point to Superman not appearing in Black Adam, the minds behind the upcoming film have all indicated a meeting between the two super-powered individuals is on the horizon.