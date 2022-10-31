Entertainment

‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again

Associated Press

October 31, 2022 7:00 am

[Photo Credit: AP Entertainment]

“ Black Adam,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theatres. Down 59% from its launch, and facing little new competition, “Black Adam” added $27.7 million in ticket sales, bringing its domestic total to $111.1 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Johnson spent a decade trying to bring the character to the big screen and has visions for follow-ups involving Superman. But the future of “Black Adam” is not written quite yet, though it’s earned $250 million worldwide. The Warner Bros. film carried a hefty price tag of $200 million, not including marketing and promotion costs, and a sequel has not been officially greenlit.

But big changes are afoot at DC—the studio just announced a new leadership team of Peter Safran and James Gunn, whose love for propping up little-known comic book characters is well-documented. And on Sunday, Johnson posted a note to his 344 million Instagram followers about the end of the world press tour, thanking those who worked behind the scenes to launch “our NEW DC FRANCHISE known as BLACK ADAM.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bucking recent romantic comedy trends, moviegoers remained curious about “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney destination romp, which fell only 37% in weekend two to claim second place. The genre has not been the most reliable bet at the box office lately, with films like “Bros” stumbling in theatres, but the star power of Roberts and Clooney is proving hard to resist. “Ticket to Paradise” added $10 million from 3,692 North American theatres, bringing its domestic total to $33.7 million. Globally, it’s grossed $119.4 million to date.

Horror movies, meanwhile, claimed spots three through five on the weekend before Halloween on Monday. Lionsgate’s “Prey for the Devil” opened in third place with $7 million from 2,980 theatres. Notably, it is the only of the three horror films that carried a PG-13 rating. The others were R-rated.

Paramount’s “Smile” took fourth place in its fifth weekend with another $5.1 million, bringing its domestic total to $92.4 million (on a $17 million budget), while “Halloween Ends” landed in fifth place in its third weekend with $3.8 million. “Ends,” which has grossed $60.3 million in North America, was released simultaneously on NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock.

Chinonye Chukwu’s Mamie Till-Mobley film “Till” went wide this weekend, adding $2.8 million from 2,058 locations to take seventh place. Boasting 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, the United Artists Releasing film has gotten good word of mouth with much of it centred on Danielle Deadwyler’s performance.

This weekend also saw the expansion of several notable films, like Todd Field’s “ Tár,” which expanded to 1,087 theatres nationwide where it grossed $1 million and landed in 10th place. Cate Blanchett’s performance as a renowned composer and conductor won her a top acting prize from the Venice Film Festival last month.

Another Venice-winner, “The Banshees of Inisherin” widened to 58 theatres and 12 new markets over the weekend. The Martin McDonagh film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson earned $540,000. The Searchlight Pictures release will expand to around 800 locations next weekend.

Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” expanded to 17 locations where it earned $75,242, bringing its cumulative grosses to $166,030. The A24-released father-daughter film starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio will continue to expand throughout the awards season.

James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” opened in six theatres in New York and Los Angeles, to $72,000. Gray mined his own childhood to tell the story of an 11-year-old in Queens in the fall of 1980. The film, which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, stars Banks Repeta, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins.’

But as far as blockbusters are concerned, things will be somewhat slow-going until “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arrives on Nov. 11.

Writ for General Election issued

Wheels in motion for General Election

Reddy applauds local farmers

Lautoka Chamber of Commerce targets membership

ANZ Fiji gives back to community

Writ of Election to be issued

SOE clarifies election blackout period

Many applied for a ticket: FijiFirst

Australia continues to develop Pacific Engagement Visa

Aid increased to Pacific Island countries in 2020

PICs are important trade partners of China

Lula da Silva narrowly defeats Jair Bolsonaro

Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

Tonga hits record, marking unbeaten run

Chinese workers flee COVID lockdown at iPhone factory

Bros is more than a fancy headline

Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks

Dozens killed as India suspension bridge collapses

Twin blasts kill 100 in capital

‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again

Being a Drua was not in Canakaivata's book

Arsenal add five to return to the top

Spain U17 make it two in a row

Final four confirmed for World Cup

First trial done for Archery Fiji

Australia affirms security commitment

Begg rises through the ranks

Bulitavu, Damodar join FijiFirst as Bolaira also named

Ballot paper design same as 2018: Saneem

Fiji Football match officials enhance skills

SODELPA ready to campaign: Gavoka

People’s Alliance calls on voters to make some sacrifice

Bangladesh recover with win

Ministry urges landowners to utilize their land resourcefully

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 30 killed in car bombings in Somalia's capital

England march onto semi-finals

UK museums willing to return skulls to Zimbabwe

Horror as nearly 150 die in Seoul district

Touch Fiji bids for 2026 Youth World Cup

Elections office ready for December 14

Draw barrier conducted for Melbourne Race

Katy Perry explains her eye twitch moment as a ‘party trick’

120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

Hailey Bieber Adds a Cheeky Twist to Her Little Black Dress

Election date confirmed

Unity Fiji welcomes the election date

FLP ready for polls

Russia halts grain deal after 'massive attack'

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Being Told to “Move on” From Tristan Thompson

Man, 55, dies in motor vehicle accident

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87

More than 140 killed in Halloween crowd crush in S Korea

Bati to face New Zealand in quarter-final clash

Wallabies survive Scotland scare

Philips stands out for New Zealand in T20

High demand for Fijian hospitality workers in Australia

Waqabaca was unaware of stroke signs

All Blacks edge Brave Blossoms

Hundreds turn up for Diwali Dhoom

Pillay elected Lautoka Chamber of Commerce President

Leeds surprise Liverpool in dramatic EPL encounter

Fiji finish on top in Melanesian Cup

France is first team to take semi-final spot

Philippines storm floods and mud kill dozens

Teaching, not a last resort: Sayed-Khaiyum

Fiji secures third spot in Melanesian Cup

Survey reveals possible increase in enrolment numbers

Rotuisolia exploring Fijian culture

Crucial match for Black Caps

All Peoples Party announces first set of candidates

Seaqaqa take first lead in Premier Division race

Diwali Dhoom begins on a high note

Kyiv set for longer power cuts after air strikes

Paul Pelosi recovering after hammer attack surgery

Rewa House records fourth consecutive win

Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington

Violent extremism warning ahead of US election

FEO accredits first member of Multinational Observer Group

Man in custody for alleged robbery

Intruder attacks Pelosi’s husband, calling, ‘Where is Nancy’

Rihanna releases first solo single in six years

Drug raids lead to arrests

Countdown for Diwali Dhoom begins

Swift breaks Arctic Monkeys chart-topping streak

Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on Zero-COVID

King Charles 50p coins struck for the first time

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady announce divorce

New Zealand stamps World Cup quarter-final spot

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter in $44bn deal

Defending champion wants to break record

TSLS opens higher education opportunities: PM

Fiji Men’s Basketball to fight for third place

UTOF launches Investor IQ Battle

No more coups: Rabuka

Mikkelson to miss Hong Kong 7s

Fijians to expect a night full of entertainment

England and Australia match called off

OAG ordered to render apology to Aliz Pacific and Dr Ali

Spirit of Tasmania operator found guilty

Provisional admission to benefit MoE’s planning

Fiji Women on track for top spot

Fiji U-17 pooled with PNG,Samoa and Tonga

Plans for major road projects unveiled

Loft out of Melbourne Cup

FEO to conduct another Snap Voter Registration Drive

Police officers facing murder-related charges

Bainimarama congratulates Rishi Sunak

NASA encourages a career in science & technology

Singapore jails man who posed as female gynecologist on Facebook to get intimate photos

$28 million building opens at FNU

FDB wins Merit Award

6 new species of rain frogs discovered in Ecuador

How Brazil's election campaign turned ugly

Ram Setu Box Office Estimate Day 2: DROPS by 30 percent on Wednesday

Damaged plane makes emergency landing after encountering severe weather

John Krasinski's Jack Ryan Goes Rogue in Intense Season 3 Trailer

Paul Bettany's Vision to Star in His Own Disney+ MCU Series

'Live fire used again' as Iran protests swell

Matthew Perry apologizes for questioning why Keanu Reeves ‘still walks among us’

Kanye West has a disturbing history of admiring Hitler, sources tell CNN

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives

Waqabaca hopes to go all the way

Changes made to enrollment age

Italy stabbing: One dead and Arsenal player among several injured

Election Day will be Wednesday

Naidu's application rejected

Australia to fund more infrastructure development in the Pacific

Fiji Sports Council working with London investor for project

20 women graduate with new cooking methods

Toloi to debut for Bati

Alan Jackson to get CMA lifetime achievement award

Rishi Sunak will not go to COP27 climate summit next month

Partly decomposed body discovered in Sigatoka

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10

More job creation in BPO industry

Women entrepreneurs go digital

Four women facing financial advantage charges to appear in court

Taylor Swift edits Anti-hero video after 'fatphobic' backlash

World faces most dangerous decade since WW2: Putin

'Live fire used again' as Iran protests swell

Investors dump Amazon as economy concerns grow

Gollings understands HK 7s expectations

Mikkelson returns for Hong Kong 7s

Aging VAT refunds pile up

PM is right: Rabuka

Fijian economy on track for strong rebound

Vendors eager for new Savusavu market

More resources to assist TSLS students

Zimbabwe shocks Pakistan

Seven new cases with no COVID deaths recorded

Free and efficient transportation on Election Day

Kontiki Finance records growth

Kanye West escorted out of Skechers 'unannounced and uninvited'

Elon Musk claims he's buying Twitter to 'help humanity'

World Renowned Surgeon Praises Children’s Heart Hospital

Munster rested for Italy clash

Russia to ban sharing LGBT 'propaganda' with adults as well as children

No daylight saving

Fiji men’s still in Melanesian Cup race

Pope Francis warns priests against temptations of pornography

Key initiatives to be launched to assist TSLS students

10 players to make first HK 7s outing, Tuwai rested

Reece, Sotutu, Bower to start against Japan

FICAC questions the credibility of a witness

Candidates cautioned about public speeches

First ever T20I clash for Netherland and India

Sustainable sea transport must be explored

Marvel's Secret Invasion Accidentally Reveals Emilia Clarke's X-Men Character

Herschel Walker called abortion 'hypocrite' by second woman

Fifteen killed in attack on Shia mausoleum in southern Iran

Diwali Dhoom will promote cultural diversity and inclusion

Henry Cavill Is Excited to Tell an 'Enormously Joyful' Superman Story

Rihanna to debut new music on ‘Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

The water supply in Nadi and Lautoka is safe to drink

National Carrier recognized as five star by APEX

Construction of new Savusavu market to start

'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

1.5 target still off target

Fiji to benefit from Chinese initiatives

Australian parliament rape trial aborted over juror 'misconduct'

Elon Musk visits HQ as deal deadline looms

Tourism Industry reminded to always be prepared

Humbling experience for Vocea

PALM Scheme capacity will expand to 35,000

Guarantors of defaulters to be held accountable

Former MP was residing in Vunidawa: Witness

Bau House favorite for QVSOB Druavesi golf tournament

Buca Villagers ask for election date

Tyson Fury to release debut single for mental health charity

From dancing to despair - Conte fumes at Var

200 local chefs to be recruited

Equal number of men’s and women’s teams at Coral Coast 7s

Australia players criticise human rights record of hosts Qatar in video

Facebook owner Meta sales continue to fall

Manchester's Night & Day Cafe at risk over noise complaint

Increase in applications for PM’s International Business Awards

Sunak makes parliament debut as PM, axes more truss policies

ESPN sells majority interest in iconic X Games brand