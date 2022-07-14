Billy Joel announces first NZ show in 14 years

[Source: 1News]

In his first New Zealand stadium show in 25 years, Billy Joel is coming to Auckland this December for a one-night-only show.

The 73-year-old Piano Man will be playing at Eden Park on December 3.

He last performed in New Zealand 14 years ago at Vector Arena.

The American singer-songwriter has sold more than 160 million records and won six Grammys. He’s best known for hits like We Didn’t Start The Fire, New York State of Mind, Piano Man, Vienna and Uptown Girl.

General public tickets go on sale from midday on July 21.

Tune in to Seven Sharp on TVNZ1 on Thursday night where Hilary Barry has an exclusive interview with Billy Joel