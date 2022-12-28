Billie Lourd posts sweet tribute to mom Carrie Fisher 6 years after her death

Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd in 2015.

Billie Lourd had a message about living and grieving on the anniversary of her late mother’s death.

Her mom, actress and author Carrie Fisher, died Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60.

“It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?),” Lourd wrote in an Instagram caption, which she posted alongside a childhood photo of herself with Fisher.

Lourd, who is also an actress, welcomed a second child earlier this month.

“Unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life,” Lourd continued. “Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief.”

Lourd said she wished her mom was around to experience her kids, but since she isn’t, she often shares stories about Fisher with them.

“My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest,” she wrote. “That’s the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them.”

Lourd and husband Austen Rydell are parents to their new daughter and a 2-year-old son.

She signed off explaining that if anyone reading the post is “experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time.”

I’m 2016, Lourd also lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds (Fisher’s mother), who died of a stroke on Dec. 28, 2016, one day after Fisher’s death.