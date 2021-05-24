Billie Eilish says porn exposure while young caused nightmares

Singer Billie Eilish has described how she suffered nightmares after being exposed to “abusive” pornography from the age of 11.

Speaking on SiriusXM, the 19-year-old said she is now “devastated” to reflect on her exposure to the content.

Eilish said the experience led her to “not say no to things that were not good” when she began having sex.

Eilish, who is about to turn 20, has spent much of her teenage life in the public eye. She forged a reputation for wearing a baggy style of dress and has regularly spoken about body image and being sexualised while growing up.

The topic of pornography came up in the interview as it is referenced in a song, Male Fantasy, on her album Happier Than Ever.

She told interviewer Howard Stern that she now thinks porn “is a disgrace” after watching content she described as “violent” and “abusive” while growing up.

Eilish particularly criticised the way pornography can depict women’s bodies and sexual experiences.