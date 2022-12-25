Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan for openly abusing language in the house

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bigg Boss 16 has been witnessing immense drama and tiffs these days.

From ration tasks to nominations, it was indeed an eventful week inside the Bigg Boss house. After this interesting week, the housemates will be gearing up for an exciting weekend episode with host Salman Khan. However, it seems the weekend special episode is not going to be fun for contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan as the host is going to lash out on them.

For the unversed, during the nominations task, MC Stan had the power to nominate one contestant for the nominations, and much to everyone’s surprise, he took Tina Datta’s name. When Tina tried to have a word with MC, Shalin jumped into their conversation, which eventually resulted in an ugly spat between him and MC.

They not only abused each other but also gave threats. “You want to stay in Mumbai or not will show you don’t stare at me,” said MC Stan to Shalin when the latter was looking at him. In response, Shalin told Vikkas, “You don’t know who I was and who I am you hardly know of me, go to my hometown and ask about me there was a reason my father didn’t want me to be there. I had a 280 guys gang bro what is wrong with you bloody all are kids. I have seen the kid thing and on whose name he is trying to show off and trying to give threats on whose name that also I know.”

Coming back to one of the latest promos, shared on COLORS’ social media handle, Salman Khan schools the duo for dragging their “mothers” and “sisters” into their fight as they openly abused each other. Embarrassed Shalin and MC try to apologise for their behaviour but in vain. Salman continues slamming them.