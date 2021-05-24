Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan gets furious at everyone

Bollywood Hungama
November 27, 2021 2:41 am
[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Even after weeks passing by and several contestants being evicted in Bigg Boss 15, the show and its contenders are unable to create a buzz among the audience.

The makers are trying hard to grab audiences’ attention, and last week’s shocking eviction and wildcard entries are big proof. Last week, Bigg Boss 15 witnessed three major evictions. Vishaal Kotiaan, Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin were evicted from the game.

On the other hand, former contenders Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee along with Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered the show as the wildcard entries. Interestingly enough, this is the very first time the world saw Rakhi’s husband. The actor had mentioned him several times in the previous season of Bigg Boss and henceforth he was in demand.

Article continues after advertisement

Salman said the contestants are too “clueless” and the level of the season is too low. “You guys do not stand a chance,” he said.

The episode also shows Devoleena attacking Shamita Shetty for being fake and diplomatic. She calls Shamita two-faced, which leaves the actor in tears. Devoleena says Shamita is too scared of being judged by the audience. Meanwhile, Rakhi’s famous husband Ritesh leaves the contestants in splits. In a video, he is seen confessing his fondness for Shamita. As Ritesh leaves Shamita in shock, Salman says, “You are not in Big Brother, you are in Bigg Boss.”

Devoleena, Rashami Desai, Rakhi and Ritesh are currently the VIP members, while Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty are non-VIP members.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.