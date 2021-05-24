Home

Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff's well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|
Bigg Boss 15: Karan and Tejasswi happy after families approve their relationship

Bollywood Hungama
January 19, 2022 3:36 am
Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In the hustle to grab their glorious chance to the finale, the contestants enjoy a delightful time connecting with their real families, checking their wellbeing and introducing their Bigg Boss family to the close ones.

Contestants go through mixed emotions right from being extremely happy to breaking down to gaining courage and motivation from their ‘parivaar’.

In a heart-warming emotional episode, Rakhi breaks down seeing her lady of strength, her beloved mother, over the call. Rakhi’s mother, who has been battling with health issues, gives her health update to Rakhi in a very entertaining way.

On the other hand, Tejasswi cannot stop herself from blushing after getting approval from Karan’s parents.

An elated Karan tells Tejasswi, “Ünhone aaj tak kisi ladki ke baare mein aisa kuch nahi kaha”. To create an impactful impression with her family, Karan takes some Marathi lessons from Nishant and Tejasswi.

Their happiness knew no bounds when Tejasswi’s brother gives approval to Karan and tells her that even their mother likes him!

