Bigg Boss 15: Karan and Tejasswi happy after families approve their relationship

In the hustle to grab their glorious chance to the finale, the contestants enjoy a delightful time connecting with their real families, checking their wellbeing and introducing their Bigg Boss family to the close ones.

Contestants go through mixed emotions right from being extremely happy to breaking down to gaining courage and motivation from their ‘parivaar’.

In a heart-warming emotional episode, Rakhi breaks down seeing her lady of strength, her beloved mother, over the call. Rakhi’s mother, who has been battling with health issues, gives her health update to Rakhi in a very entertaining way.

Article continues after advertisement

On the other hand, Tejasswi cannot stop herself from blushing after getting approval from Karan’s parents.

An elated Karan tells Tejasswi, “Ünhone aaj tak kisi ladki ke baare mein aisa kuch nahi kaha”. To create an impactful impression with her family, Karan takes some Marathi lessons from Nishant and Tejasswi.

Their happiness knew no bounds when Tejasswi’s brother gives approval to Karan and tells her that even their mother likes him!