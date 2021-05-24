Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa get their baby boy home

The Indian Express
April 9, 2022 10:29 am

Comedienne Bharti Singh on Thursday was spotted taking her baby boy home. Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also seen by her side, holding their child. Bharti, looking tired yet lovely in her wine-coloured dress, smiled at the cameras as she held on to Haarsh.

She even helped him take off his mask for the pictures. The couple welcomed their first baby on April 3. Announcing the arrival of their child, they shared a photo from their maternity shoot captioning it “It’s a BOY .”

Happy about leaving the hospital, Bharti shared a photo on her Instagram story saying she will have lunch at home. She also posted a picture with her doctor calling him a ‘superstar’.

