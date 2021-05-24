Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa get their baby boy home

Comedienne Bharti Singh on Thursday was spotted taking her baby boy home. Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also seen by her side, holding their child. Bharti, looking tired yet lovely in her wine-coloured dress, smiled at the cameras as she held on to Haarsh.

She even helped him take off his mask for the pictures. The couple welcomed their first baby on April 3. Announcing the arrival of their child, they shared a photo from their maternity shoot captioning it “It’s a BOY .”

Happy about leaving the hospital, Bharti shared a photo on her Instagram story saying she will have lunch at home. She also posted a picture with her doctor calling him a ‘superstar’.