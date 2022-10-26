Beyoncé unintentionally confirms Renaissance tour for Summer 2023 at charity auction

[Source: AP]

Beyoncé seemingly confirmed Renaissance Summer 2023 tour by auctioning concert ticket package during the charity event.

After much speculation, it is seemingly confirmed that Beyoncé is taking Renaissance on tour next summer in 2023. The music icon unintentionally confirmed she will be on tour next summer during WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala 2022.

As Variety states, Beyoncé has yet to officially announce or comment on the tour. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy all attended the inaugural event in Santa Monica, hosted by the singer’s mother and stepfather (WACO founders and co-artistic directors), Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson. The ceremony was sponsored by Amazon Music and Shea Moisture.

Article continues after advertisement

As per the report, at the WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala, the winning bidder took home two plane and concert tickets for a future show plus a backstage tour guided by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. In photos shared by attendees, the package description listed the following: “Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world.”