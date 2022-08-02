Beyoncé to re-record offensive Renaissance lyric

[Source: BBC]

Beyoncé is to re-record one of the songs on her new album, after facing criticism from disability campaigners.

The song Heated, which was released on Friday, contained a derogatory term that has often been used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy.

The star’s publicist told the BBC the word, which can have different connotations in the US, was “not used intentionally in a harmful way”.

It “will be replaced in the lyrics”, they added, without giving a timescale.

The backlash came just a couple of weeks after US pop star Lizzo apologised for using the same word in her song GRRRLS.

Within days, she apologised and re-released the song, omitting the offensive lyric.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote in a statement posted to social media.

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”