Beyoncé releases 'Renaissance' track list

Beyonce performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. [Source: abc News]

The tracklist for Beyoncé’s new album is here.

On Wednesday, the singer shared the titles of all the songs for her seventh solo album, “Renaissance,” in an Instagram Story.

In addition to the first single, “Break My Soul,” the album has 15 more songs. The titles include “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Cuff It,” “Thique” and “All Up in Your Mind.” The Grammy winner did not announce if any guest artists will be featured.

Last month, the 40-year-old superstar unveiled the album cover of “Renaissance” in an Instagram post of her on a luminous horse only covered by silver chains.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” Beyoncé said. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are”

“Renaissance” drops Friday, July 29. See the full track list below.

“Renaissance” track list:

1. “I’m That Girl”

2. “Cozy”

3. “Alien Superstar”

4. “Cuff It”

5. “Energy”

6. “Break My Soul”

7. “Church Girl”

8. “Plastic Off the Sofa”

9. “Virgo’s Groove”

10. “Move”

11. “Heated”

12. “Thique”

13. “All Up in Your Mind”

14. “America Has a Problem”

15. “Pure/Honey”

16. “Summer Renaissance”