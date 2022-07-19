Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marry in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a special screening of her film Marry Me in February [Source: Reuters]

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have got married in Las Vegas, Lopez has confirmed.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote on her fan website OntheJLo.

The pair called off their first engagement in January 2004.

Article continues after advertisement

News of the couple getting back together last year sent fans into a spin, as they publicly displayed their rekindled love on social media.

The Clark County Clerk’s Office in Nevada – where Las Vegas is located – shows on its record system that Lopez intends to change her name to Jennifer Affleck.

Writing on her OntheJLo website, the film and singing star said the couple had flown to Las Vegas on Saturday and queued for a marriage licence alongside four other couples.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love’,” she wrote.

“We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

Her hairdresser Chris Appleton shared a video of the star in her wedding dress on Instagram as she prepared for the wedding.

The morning after their nuptials, the bride shared a selfie in bed wearing her new wedding ring.