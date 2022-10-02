Beckhams put rumours of family feud to bed at Victoria's Paris fashion debut

Victoria Beckham shared this happy snap from her debut at Paris Fashion Week. [Source: Instagram via NZ Herald]

The Beckhams have put on a united front in Paris, doing their best to stamp out persistent rumours of a feud between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

The Daily Mail reports the famous family was in the front row for Victoria’s debut show at Paris Fashion Week, with her oldest son Brooklyn and his wife making an early, low-key arrival to wish her good luck.

Victoria appeared overwhelmed as she walked the catwalk following her show, hugging her husband, David, and blowing a kiss to Brooklyn and Nicola.

She later posted a happy snap to Instagram of her whole family in the front row, captioning it: “‘It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB.”

Brooklyn reposted the pic to congratulate his mother on “a great show”. His wife followed suit, interrupting a slew of rescue dog posts on her Instagram to repost the same photo, congratulating Victoria on a “beautiful” show.

A source told the Daily Mail there were “lots of hugs” among the family at the event.

“There were a lot of smiles and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.”