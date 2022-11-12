Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

[Source: BBC]

Kevin Conroy, who is best known for voicing Batman, has died aged 66.

He first played Bruce Wayne 30 years ago in Batman: The Animated Series and went on to appear in a number of TV shows, feature films and video games.

He also voiced the superhero in the video games Arkham Knight and Arkham City and also appeared in a 2019 episode of Batwoman.

His agent Steven Neibert told the BBC: “The voiceover community lost one of the greats.

“I am completely devastated as I worked with him for over 25 years.”

Conroy was described as a “dear friend” by casting director Andrea Romano.

She added that: “Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

DC Comics said they were “deeply saddened” by the news.