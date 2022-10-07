Baldwin announces settlement with "Rust" shooting

Alec Baldwin. [Photo Credit: CBS News]

Actor Alec Baldwin and the husband of the woman he fatally shot on the set of the Western film “Rust” last year announced an agreement Wednesday to settle one of the civil cases stemming from the shooting. The husband of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said the settlement in his wrongful death lawsuit was subject to court approval.

In a statement from his attorney, Matthew Hutchins also said he would be named an executive producer of the film, which would resume filming in January “with all the original principal players on board.”

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the Western being filmed in New Mexico last October when it discharged a live round, killing the 42-year-old Hutchins.

Investigators in New Mexico have not filed criminal charges over the tragedy but have refused to rule them out against anyone involved, including Baldwin. Prosecutors said Wednesday a criminal investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

The state has granted funds to pay for possible criminal prosecutions.

The family’s lawsuit was one of a series of civil proceedings over the fatal shooting, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and led to calls for guns to be permanently banned from sets.

At least four other lawsuits brought by crew members remain. Baldwin is also a defendant in an unrelated defamation lawsuit brought by the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan.