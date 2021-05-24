Bafta TV Awards 2022: Big Zuu, Jodie Comer and Sean Bean cook up success

Larger-than-life chef and rapper Big Zuu was among the big winners at the Bafta TV Awards, sharing top honours with hard-hitting dramas Time and Help.

Big Zuu beat the likes of Graham Norton and Michael McIntyre to the prize for best entertainment performance, and his Big Eats series won the features award.

Jodie Comer and Cathy Tyson won acting prizes for COVID care home drama Help.

Sean Bean was named best actor for playing a prisoner in Time, which was also named best mini-series.

The other winners at the British television industry’s most prestigious ceremony included Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan, Motherland, In My Skin and The Chase.

Sir Billy Connolly was given the prestigious Bafta fellowship.