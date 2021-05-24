Home

Awkwafina issues statement addressing accusations

CNN News
February 7, 2022 3:00 pm

The comedian and actress Awkwafina issued a lengthy Twitter statement Saturday addressing criticism in the press and on social media that she has used a “blaccent,” or Black accent, and elements of African American language and mannerisms in her career.

The Queens-born Asian American star, born Nora Lum, explained her view of the racial dynamics at play.

The statement represents her most significant response to criticisms she has used a “blaccent” throughout her career: from her early hit NSFW parody rap song “My Vag” to her more recent acting roles in the big-budget films “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s Eight.”

The issue is broadly part of the ever-evolving debate around cultural appropriation, or the act of adopting customs from another culture without the proper level of respect or acknowledgement.

Awkwafina, 33, has achieved critical and mainstream success in recent years. She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for the 2019 film “The Farewell” and last year joined the Marvel Universe with her role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Yet during press for Shang-Chi last year, she struggled to answer a question from Reuters about her “blaccent.”

 

