Award winning Broadway show Hamilton announces New Zealand shows

Jason Arrow during a Hamilton scene. [Source: NZ Herald]

After its huge success around the world, the award-winning production Hamilton is making its New Zealand debut.

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel Group are proud to announce the production will begin its first-ever international tour in Aotearoa, coming directly off a stellar run across Australia in what promises to be an extraordinary production.

Starring Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton and Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, the show based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography will take place at Auckland’s Spark Arena for a limited time starting May 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to the Herald, Arrow said he is excited to be bringing the “mammoth” show to Aotearoa for more reasons than one.

“We have a few Kiwis in the company, so I’m excited for them, but also, I love New Zealand and last time I was there, the audiences were very receptive, so I look forward to bringing this mammoth show to its shores!”

The performer says it’s a show that has “amazing choreography performed by some of the best dancers in our industry” and says anyone who attends “can expect a brilliant time”.

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in 2015 and quickly captured the attention of audiences, solidifying itself as a revolutionary moment in theatre with its artistic blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

Taking the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, the musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education and won a staggering number of awards, including a Tony, a Grammy, an Olivier Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Arrow claims the reason it is such an iconic show is that it’s a bit of a “diamond with rough edges”.

“The characters are so human in the way they interact and in the mistakes they make. No one is really a true hero, so to speak, and I think that helps it be more relatable to people.

“I feel when things are too ‘perfect’ it can sometimes feel like you are detached or being lectured by a narrative but in the case of Hamilton, it is a bit of a diamond with rough edges.”

Alongside a “sensational” cast, the production will also feature music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.