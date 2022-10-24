Avengers Assemble Alpha Trailer Teases a Staggering Defeat Dealt by Mephisto

[Source: CBR.com]

The trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Avengers Assemble event teases a massive battle with Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil.

Shared on YouTube, the trailer hypes up the release of Avengers Assemble: Alpha #1 by writer Jason Aaron and artist Bryan Hitch, a one-shot that releases in Nov.

2022 to kick off the event. Artwork is shown from Avengers Assemble alongside the promise that “From the Dawn of Time to the Twilight of Reality, heroes are gathering from across the Multiverse to face the ultimate evil: Mephisto.”

Article continues after advertisement

One splash page then shows a number of Mephisto variants, including a child version of Mephisto, female Mephisto and many more.

Avengers Assemble is set to be the capstone of Aaron’s work with the Avengers after over four years.

Aaron’s run on Avengers began in May 2018 when the title’s first issue released, and since then, he has shaken up the team’s roster, delved into the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. (created by Aaron and artist Esad Ribić in 2017’s Marvel Legacy #1), made Echo the wielder of the Phoenix Force, introduced a new Starbrand, penned the Heroes Reborn event and more.

Avengers Assemble will combine the writer’s work with the Avengers and the team’s prehistoric predecessor, along with the heroes of Avengers Forever.

“Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I’ve worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from Ghost Rider to Thor.

It all leads to this. The biggest Avengers story I could possibly imagine,” Aaron said of the event. “Featuring a cavalcade of characters from across creation. And I’m so deeply thrilled and honored that it all kicks off with an oversized ALPHA issue that’s being drawn by the legendary Bryan Hitch, who I’m getting to work with here for the very first time. Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It’s the only thing that can save you.”