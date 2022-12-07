Avatar sequel has world premier in London

Kate Winslet, who first worked with director James Cameron on Titanic, appears in Avatar: The Way of Water. [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

The Way of Water, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, has held its world premiere in London.

Its much-delayed launch comes 13 years after the original sci-fi film, which was released in 2009.

Director James Cameron was joined on the blue carpet in Leicester Square by stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet.

The Avatar series is set on the lush planet of Pandora where the existence of the Na’vi people is under threat.

Here are some pictures from Tuesday’s world premiere in London, and you can find more information about the film further down.