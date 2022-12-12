Aunt May's Criminal Past Saved Peter Parker

[Source: CBR]

As explained in a YouTube breakdown, in the interrogation scene of No Way Home’s extended cut, one of the agents of the Department of Damage Control tried to intimidate May by explaining the consequences he faced.

However, she quickly understood what was happening and explained that she had been arrested for protests in the past.

While this was more serious, it showed that May was always active in breaking the law when it came to doing the right thing.

Article continues after advertisement

Because of her arrest, it’s likely that she needed the help of a reliable lawyer, which put her in the realm of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. Considering Matt Murdock preferred to help innocent clients, helping her have her charges dropped was a given.

That said, the two probably sparked a quick friendship and would explain why he was the first person to call when Peter encountered legal troubles. Furthermore, since he and Matt were on a first-name basis, their friendship likely lasted for some time after their court case.

Protesting shady organizations is a common practice in the world, especially if the organization has done something blatantly wrong.

But in the Marvel Universe, if an organization isn’t upstanding, they may have incredibly nefarious dealings that got out. In that regard, May could’ve been dealing with various deadly enemies that could’ve landed her in worse trouble.

For example, she could’ve been protesting the Roxxon Corporation, which has been a fixture in the MCU since 2008 and is known for making bad deals under the table. However, a more logical enemy could have also been Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin.

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk have been at odds for years, and Fisk’s methods to gain power have included fake businesses and false fronts that often affected innocent New Yorkers.

Whether it be random apartment evictions or companies laying off its employees, Fisk wasn’t above anything to reach a bottom line.

May likely caught wind of this and began protesting.

If so, she was incredibly lucky that all she was arrested and not taken away by Fisk. But for how much Matt helped her, it’s possible that Daredevil did as well.

In the end, May has never been afraid to do what’s right, and her criminal acts ultimately helped her nephew.