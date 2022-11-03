Aubrey Plaza Joins WandaVision's Agatha Harkness Spinoff

[Source: CBR.com]

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos has found its latest cast member in Parks & Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza.

As initially reported by The Illuminerdi and subsequently confirmed by Variety, Plaza has joined the cast of Coven of Chaos in an undisclosed role. Plaza joins series lead Kathryn Hahn, as well as Caulfield Ford and Joe Locke, in the upcoming Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plaza is no stranger to comic book adaptations, having previously played Julie Powers in the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. She’s also no stranger to Marvel projects, having starred in the dual role Lenore “Lenny” Busker and Amahl Farouk/Shadow King on FX’s 2017 X-Men spinoff series Legion. Furthermore, Plaza is the latest Parks & Recreation alum to join the MCU, following the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt and even Coven of Chaos’ own Kathryn Hahn.

Plaza is also the latest member of Fox’s X-Men universe to make the jump to the MCU, presumably as a new character. Other examples include Peter Dinklage, who played Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past before playing Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War; Oscar Isaac, who played Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse before playing Moon Knight in Moon Knight; and Kevin Bacon, who played Sebastian Shaw in X-Men: First Class and will soon play himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Originally announced as Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Studios’ Agatha: Coven of Chaos is slated to premiere on Disney+ in either late 2023 or early 2024 as part of Phase Five of the MCU. The aforementioned Hahn made her debut as the notorious Marvel witch Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ very first Disney+ original series, as well as the first entry in the MCU’s Phase Four.

In addition to reprising her role as Agatha in Coven of Chaos, Hahn’s deal with Marvel Studios reportedly involves multiple appearances across both film and television. As for Coven of Chaos itself, fellow WandaVision alum Caulfield Ford is expected to reprise her role as Dottie in the spinoff. Meanwhile, Joe Locke — much like Plaza — is a franchise newcomer whose role is being kept under wraps.

Notably, Coven of Chaos isn’t the only WandaVision spinoff in the works, as another Disney+ series titled Vision Quest was recently confirmed to be in early development at Marvel Studios. Vision Quest will reportedly follow the reconstructed Vision, as played by Paul Bettany, in the aftermath of WandaVision’s finale. Both Coven of Chaos and Vision Quest are being overseen by WandaVision creator, writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer.

Marvel Studios’ Agatha: Coven of Chaos premieres in late 2023/early 2024 on Disney+.