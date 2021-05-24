Home

Astroworld: Half of victims' families reject Travis Scott's funeral costs offer

| @BBCWorld
December 2, 2021 5:14 am
[Source: BBC]

Travis Scott’s offer to pay the funeral costs of Astroworld victims has been rejected by half of the bereaved families.

This includes the family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount – the youngest of 10 concertgoers killed during a crush at the rapper’s festival in Texas.

Scott made the offer last week, amid multiple lawsuits over the tragedy.

A lawyer for the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert called the gesture “demeaning and inappropriate”.

The crowd surge occurred during Scott’s headline set on Friday, 5 November. At the time, there were about 50,000 people attending the festival at Houston’s NRG Park complex.

Ten of the victims have now died. The eldest was 27.

Blount, who lived in Dallas, died nine days after the concert. He had previously been placed in medically induced coma due to the severity of his injuries.

